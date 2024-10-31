Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

RELY traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,843. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43. Remitly Global has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $336.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Remitly Global’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Remitly Global will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $570,492.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,542,613 shares in the company, valued at $64,595,956.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Remitly Global during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Remitly Global by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Remitly Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

