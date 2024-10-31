Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $8.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RWT shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 50.47 and a current ratio of 50.47. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 971.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 269.9% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 207,088 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 70,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

