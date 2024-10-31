Redfin (RDFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Redfin has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Redfin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.68. Redfin has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Redfin
In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at $663,410. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Redfin
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
