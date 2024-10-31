Redfin (RDFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Redfin has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.68. Redfin has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at $663,410. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

