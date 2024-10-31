Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $300.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RRGB

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.