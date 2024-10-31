REACT Group (LON:REAT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.36 ($1.17), with a volume of 366247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.08).

REACT Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.94. The firm has a market cap of £18.87 million, a PE ratio of 8,755.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

