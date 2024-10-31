RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $287.51 and last traded at $285.83, with a volume of 144440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $288.57.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.22 and its 200 day moving average is $280.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.01 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

