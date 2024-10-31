Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Price

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$15.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SES. CIBC upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$20.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.58.

TSE SES traded up C$0.30 on Thursday, reaching C$15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,154. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.96.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7671625 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 10,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$48,934.20. Insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock worth $877,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

