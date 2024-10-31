Raymond James Has Pessimistic View of TSE:TXG Q3 Earnings

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TXG stock opened at C$30.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$32.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.11.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.