Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stantec

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Stantec in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

Stantec Stock Down 0.5 %

STN opened at $82.08 on Thursday. Stantec has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $88.42. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 12.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Stantec by 5.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Stantec by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stantec by 30.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

