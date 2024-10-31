Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 2845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 12.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

