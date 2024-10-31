Qubic Hits One Day Volume of $1.85 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $178.31 million and $1.85 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 119,633,331,604,857 coins and its circulating supply is 118,151,303,550,869 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 119,633,331,604,857 with 118,151,303,550,869 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000158 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,599,747.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

