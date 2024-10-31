Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.99 and traded as high as $30.36. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 171,362 shares trading hands.

NX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

