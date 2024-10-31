Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Quad/Graphics Stock Performance
NYSE QUAD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 85,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,975. The stock has a market cap of $341.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.60. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Quad/Graphics
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
