Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

QUAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $340.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently -16.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

