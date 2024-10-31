Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.47.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $107.98. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $71.31 and a twelve month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

