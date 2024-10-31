Q4 Earnings Forecast for ATGE Issued By Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ATGE stock opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $85.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,299,000 after buying an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,277,000 after acquiring an additional 306,699 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,462 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2,360.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 618,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 34.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

