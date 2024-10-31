Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYXS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 1.3 %
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
