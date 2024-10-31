pufETH Price Hits $2,693.40 on Top Exchanges (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One pufETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,693.40 or 0.03814285 BTC on popular exchanges. pufETH has a market cap of $400.91 million and approximately $739,800.32 worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pufETH has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,522.92 or 0.99721270 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,375.06 or 0.99512197 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 323,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 322,416.32008021. The last known price of pufETH is 2,696.2597504 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5,533,925.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.