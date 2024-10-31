Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $99,476.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,787.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

