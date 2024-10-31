Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Proteo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Proteo shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Proteo Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
Proteo Company Profile
Proteo, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, intends to develop, promote, and market pharmaceuticals and other biotech products. The company focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals based on Elafin, a human protein that naturally occurs in human skin, lungs, and mammary glands for use in the treatment of post-surgery damage to tissue; complications resulting from organ transplantation; pulmonary hypertension; and injuries caused by accidents, cardiac infarction, and other diseases.
