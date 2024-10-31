PROS’s (PRO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $38.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

PRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. PROS has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.80 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PROS by 218.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 286,825 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 27.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PROS by 60.0% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 461,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 173,168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

