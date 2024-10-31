ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter worth $264,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter worth $434,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

BATS:CSM opened at $66.10 on Thursday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.