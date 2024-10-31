Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Given “Hold” Rating at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $2.55 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of PFIE opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $117.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.49. Profire Energy has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.52.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,739,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 91,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 235,664 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Profire Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Profire Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 335,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

