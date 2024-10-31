Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAL) announced today that Brenda Frank has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Frank, currently serving as the Group Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Buying Offices at Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST), brings a wealth of leadership experience to the board.

Ms. Frank has an extensive background in human capital management and legal matters. Prior to her role at Ross Stores, she served as Chief People Officer of Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) from 2016 to 2018, having joined Stericycle as part of its acquisition of Shred-it. Before that, she held positions such as Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Franchise Relations, General Counsel & Secretary at Shred-it and various roles at Itochu International Inc., the North American flagship of ITOCHU Corporation.

Her professional journey also includes legal experience at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Proskauer Rose LLP. Ms. Frank holds a J.D. from New York University School of Law and graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Accounting from the State University of New York at Albany.

As per the Company’s 2024 Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy, Ms. Frank will receive cash compensation of $50,000 and restricted stock units valued at $75,000 based on the fair market value of the Company’s common stock on the date of grant, prorated based on the effective date of her appointment. Additionally, an indemnification agreement will be established in connection with her appointment to the Board.

Proficient Auto Logistics specializes in providing auto transportation and logistics services, operating one of the largest auto transportation fleets in North America. Their services predominantly involve transporting finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, marine ports of entry, or regional rail yards to auto dealerships across the country.

For further information, the press release dated October 30, 2024, can be accessed on the company’s website.

The original document can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website under Proficient Auto Logistics’ filings (File No. 001-42035).

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

