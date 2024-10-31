PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PSMT traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,291. PriceSmart has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $94.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.84.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $59,663.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,803.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

