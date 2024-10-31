Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on November 15th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Presidio Property Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 1,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
