PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,446.29

PotCoin (POT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $1,446.29 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00099432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011315 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1,335.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001373 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

