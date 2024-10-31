Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in October

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,823,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 3,993,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,077.0 days.
Poste Italiane Price Performance
Shares of PITAF remained flat at $13.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. Poste Italiane has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $13.45.
About Poste Italiane
