Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in October

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,823,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 3,993,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,077.0 days.

Shares of PITAF remained flat at $13.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. Poste Italiane has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; PostePay Services; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail, parcel, and logistics management services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

