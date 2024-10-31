Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) is Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s 7th Largest Position

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,569 shares during the quarter. Post accounts for about 4.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.29% of Post worth $19,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $14,480,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 901.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after acquiring an additional 161,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $109.41 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

