Popcat (SOL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103.07 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00002276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $103.07 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,845.25 or 1.00250506 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,767.03 or 1.00139823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL) was first traded on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 1.68422852 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $114,185,684.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popcat (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

