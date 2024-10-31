Plexus (LON:POS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.77 ($0.13), with a volume of 276682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.03 ($0.13).

Plexus Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

