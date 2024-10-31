PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 18th

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th.

PJT Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $151.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PJT Partners news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,848 over the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

