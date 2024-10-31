Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 235,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, CEO David H. Dupuy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David H. Dupuy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 580,199 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,835,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 428,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65,642 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

