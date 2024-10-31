Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 420 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $123.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.12 and a 12-month high of $126.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

