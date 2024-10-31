Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $10.90 Million Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,434 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.41% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth $423,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth $340,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

