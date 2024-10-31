Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.38 and last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 60959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $2,462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

