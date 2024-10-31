Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,908 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE VRT traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.72. 1,452,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,410. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

