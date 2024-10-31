Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,514,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 61.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,123,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 428,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after buying an additional 421,085 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the second quarter worth approximately $29,302,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Parsons by 649.9% during the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 394,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,303,000 after buying an additional 342,200 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.99. 120,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parsons from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

