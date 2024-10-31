Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.90 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.46). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.46), with a volume of 21,939 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Personal Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 209 ($2.71) price objective for the company.
Personal Group Trading Up 3.0 %
Personal Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.85. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,571.43%.
About Personal Group
Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Personal Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.