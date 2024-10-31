Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.90 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.46). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.46), with a volume of 21,939 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Personal Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 209 ($2.71) price objective for the company.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PGH

Personal Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £59.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,367.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.85. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,571.43%.

About Personal Group

(Get Free Report)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.