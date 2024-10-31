Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Peloton Interactive Stock Performance
Shares of PTON stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 114,495,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,096,651. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,880 shares of company stock worth $815,767. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Peloton Interactive Company Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
