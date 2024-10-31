Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 114,495,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,096,651. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,880 shares of company stock worth $815,767. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.53 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

