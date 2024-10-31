PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 1% After Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $87.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $79.53 and last traded at $78.97. 3,230,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,590,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.03.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal
PayPal Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.