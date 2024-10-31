PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 1% After Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $87.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $79.53 and last traded at $78.97. 3,230,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,590,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,789,000 after acquiring an additional 409,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

