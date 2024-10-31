PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.59, but opened at $78.04. PayPal shares last traded at $77.41, with a volume of 9,219,634 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.03.

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

