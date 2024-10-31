PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.920-3.960 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.070 EPS.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.03.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.