PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.920-3.960 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.070 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.65. 10,565,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,627,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
