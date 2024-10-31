PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

