Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Invests $437,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

