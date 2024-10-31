Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 107.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after buying an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,863,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,927,000 after buying an additional 7,023,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after buying an additional 6,825,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,813,000 after buying an additional 7,546,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

