Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Buys 3,596 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,296,000 after purchasing an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $116.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

