Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $103.76 and a 12 month high of $137.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

