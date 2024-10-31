Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 5,952 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,815,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 719,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $4.07.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.